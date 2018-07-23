Why did Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker quit Twitter? What does James Wan have to say about reinventing Aquaman on Conan? Who will the villain be in the second season of Krypton? When does Batman: The Animated Series hit Blu-ray? Are you going to pick up the limited edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro game and console bundle? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the cast of Krypton flub a bunch of their lines in a blooper reel from the SyFy show’s first season.

Apparently some cast members from The Flash will appear in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Harley Quinn explains LEGO DC Super-Villains in a new trailer for the game that debuted at Comic-Con.

Kevin Conroy explained exactly why Batman is better than Superman with a knowing smile on his face.

Check out the trailer for the forthcoming new Marvel Powers United VR game that will be available on July 26.

Agent Clouson himself, Clark Gregg, will be directing the sixth season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

A new story trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming Spider-Man PS4 video game shows off some new cinematic footage.

Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce says Marvel One Shots don’t happen now because they take too much time.

