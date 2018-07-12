Did you notice the changes made to the Shazam suit since production took place in Toronto? How does Marvel Studios keep making Thanos‘ plan less logical? Why did Sean “Diddy” Combs call Black Panther a “cruel experiment” in a recent interview? Is Dwayne Johnson going to pop up in Shazam or not? What’s going on with Stan Lee‘s Twittter account now? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The first half of Earth’s Mightiest Show features a look at the visual effects from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Stan Lee and POW! Entertainment have issued a statement about the Marvel icons social media accounts.

Rune Temte posted this behind the scenes phot from Captain Marvel now that production is completed.

ScreenRant points out that Thanos‘ plan makes less sense the more Marvel has explained how it all works.

Marvel Comics counted down the 10 best comic book covers created by the late, great artist Steve Ditko.

Cloak and Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski talks about links to Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter.

Here’s some of the merchandise you’ll be able to get your hands on for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

DC Comics confirmed that Wally West is faster than Barry Allen in Joshua Williamson’s The Flash series.

