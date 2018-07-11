Want to know about the science behind The Wasp? What if Shazam was color graded by Zack Snyder? Do you want a Deadpool 2 (not suitable) for children book? Could Yellowjacket return sometime in a future Marvel Studios movie? What is Samuel L. Jackson shooting as Nick Fury now? Is Superman: The Movie getting a 4K remaster? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel University takes a look at the science of wasps and how they influence the powers of The Wasp.

New character breakdown details for the seventh season of Arrow might give us info on the new Batwoman.

it’s midnight and i’m tired so i made this pic.twitter.com/Joh59j4qxk — lissy (@homeisarealsong) July 8, 2018

That’s exactly what I was going for in that moment. I’m glad someone picked up on my inner monologue. https://t.co/NpbHb4Brie — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2018

A Billy Eichner fan put Billy on the Street audio in Captain America: Civil War. Chris Evans approved.

Forbes says there’s a chance Ant-Man and the Wasp may not surpass the original Ant-Man at the box office

One fan imagined what the first photo from Shazam might look like if it were color graded by Zack Snyder.

Joe Russo confirmed that his brother Anthony Russo was lost in the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” purge.

Scott C. created this adorable new Great Showdown between The Avengers, Thanos and the Black Order.

A DC Universe installation will allow fans to xplore Dick Grayson’s Titans loft and much more at SDCC.

