When does the Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot start shooting? Want to hear a song created for the New Mutants soundtrack? Ready to play a new Teen Titans GO! video game? Why did Ant-Man and the Wasp flashback scenes end up being cut? How did Marvel respond to the user purge on a Thanos-themed subreddit? Could Cassie Lang become a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Concept design I did of #AntMan for #AntManandtheWasp I call it Ant-Man 3.0. It was absolutely an honor to be able to design both this & #theWasp looks for this film. I wrote the Afterward in the “Art of” book describing my journey of leading on this film. Buy a copy today! pic.twitter.com/thQk8FSar4 — Andy Park SDCC #4604 (@andyparkart) July 10, 2018

Concept artist Andy Park showed off his suit design for Scott Lang that appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Production on the Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot with Vin Diesel will begin sometime in August.

Here’s a music video for Marilyn Manson‘s cover of The Lost Boys theme “Cry Little Sister” for New Mutants.

The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have now grossed over $17 billion worldwide at the box office.

Exactly how small (and big) is Ant-Man really getting in the Marvel films? Here's #AntManAndTheWasp to scale. pic.twitter.com/UsgsCGnEKw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 10, 2018

Entertainment Weekly shows the scale of Ant-Man and the Wasp when they grown and shrink in the sequel.

For those who need it spelled out for them, Henry Cavill explained why Superman killed Zod in Man of Steel.

Here’s the trailer for a new game called Teen Titans GO! Figure, featuring the animated DC superheroes.

New set photos emerged of Wonder Woman 1984 recently shooting on Pennsylvania Ave in Washington DC.

