Get a look at gameplay for the upcoming LEGO The Incredibles video game that will be available in June.

Anthony & Joe Russo say Avengers: Infinity War was harder to make than Avengers 4 due to scheduling.

SyFy looks back at Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, a show that could only exist in the 90s.

Deadpool 2 was already breaking some advance ticket sales records over at Regal Cinemas after just 4 hours.

Deadpool uses his phone as a mini boombox for a Say Anything moment at the X-Mansion in a new TV spot.

Comcast bid higher than Disney to buy the assets of 20th Century Fox, but the deal fell apart for other reasons.

Watch a teaser for the return of Fantastic Four to Marvel Comics after the quartet was retired awhile back.

In a recent interview, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch says not all jokes in the trailers will be in the final cut.

