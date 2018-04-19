Want to see Tom Hiddleston surprise fans dressed up as Loki? Will the new Spider-Man PS4 video game kick off a whole Marvel video game universe? What are some of Matt Reeves‘ favorite Batman comics? Which star of The Walking Dead will appear in Venom? Are you ready for a bunch of deleted scenes on the Avengers: Infinity War home video release? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tom Hiddleston surprised some loyal Loki cosplayers at a special Avengers: Infinity War event overseas.

When Madam Tussauds brings a Justice League exhibit to Orlando, it will offer a new interactive experience.

The PS4 Spider-Man game will have a prequel novel and it might open up a whole Marvel video game universe.

The other genetically enhanced super soldiers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier almost had a bigger role.

Here’s the promo for the next episode of SyFy’s Superman prequel series Krypton, airing on Wednesdays.

Avengers: Infinity War was voted as the #1 most anticipated movie in Fandango’s summer movie survey.

What's better than chimichangas? When you buy your #Deadpool2 tix from us, you can get original artwork from Deadpool's creator, @robertliefeld.https://t.co/bOmG7HqGkv pic.twitter.com/wPI9WZlCVv — Fandango (@Fandango) April 19, 2018

If you get your Deadpool 2 tickets from Fandango, you get this poster from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Matt Reeves revealed some of his favorite Batman comics. Do they hint at what The Batman is about?

