How many different versions of Kryptonite out there? Did you hear there are hidden tickets behind posters in Avengers: Infinity War? Why did Josh Brolin turn down Batman v Superman? Will there be Arrested Development references in Avengers: Infinity War? Who is the new showrunner on Arrow? Will Lynda Carter get a cameo in Wonder Woman 2 or what? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

SyFy breaks down the different kinds of Kryptonite that Superman has encountered over his long history.

Gotham executive producer Danny Cannon says a fifth season of the show would almost be like a reboot.

There are apparently free tickets to special Avengers: Infinity War screenings behind posters in Australia.

The Batman: Arkham Asylum games inspired Insomniac while working on the new Spider-Man PS4 game.

Captain Cold is back in the promo for “Fury Rogue,” the upcoming 19th episode of The Flash season four.

IGN has a review of the new milestone comic book Action Comics #1000, which is available to read right now.

Full Time Photographer gathered victims of bullying and made them the The Avengers in a new photo shoot.

Anthony & Joe Russo said they wished it was possible to use Wolverine in Avengers: Infinity War.

