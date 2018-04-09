Which character is returning as a series regular for the next season of Arrow? Would you like to see John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, John Cena and Zac Efron as Fantastic Four? What does Samuel L. Jackson think about the influence of Black Panther? Is Michelle Pfeiffer going to be in one of the upcoming Avengers movies? Has Agents of SHIELD been renewed for a sixth season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This fan re-edit uses new score pieces and rearranges footage to improve the final battle in Justice League.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow promoted actress Jes Macallan to a series regular for the show’s fourth season.

The fourth season of SyFy’s Krypton is coming up later this week, and this preview shows fans what to expect.

The cast of the anticipated third season of Young Justice has finished recording their dialogue for all 26 episodes.

Watch the entire C2E2 panel for the DC Universe with Joelle Jones, Tim Seeley and other DC Comics talents

Colton Haynes has signed on to return as Roy Harper in a series regular for the seventh season of Arrow.

Boss Logic photoshopped John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Zac Efron and John Cena as Fantastic Four.

Marvel has launched a cooking show called Eat the Universe along with four other comic based web shows.

