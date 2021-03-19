Now that Super7 is in control of ReAction Figures, there’s a new collection of Back to the Future figures for fans to get their hands on. Initially, they started with Back to the Future Part II, but now they’re digging back into the original movie with four new figures, two each for Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Super7 Back to the Future ReAction Figures

Is Marty McFly the coolest kid in Hill Valley? Only time will tell. This 3.75” articulated Back to the Future ReAction figure of 1985 Marty McFly features his “life preserver” vest and comes with skateboard accessory.

Safety first! Doc Brown knows that powering a DeLorean with plutonium calls for proper safety gear! This 3.75” articulated Back to the Future ReAction figure of 1985 Doc Brown is adorned in his radiation suit and has a stopwatch that matches the one that comes with his Einstein the dog accessory.

He may not be an extraterrestrial from the planet Vulcan, but Marty McFly has to bend the truth a bit if he’s going to scare his reluctant would-be father into asking his mother to the dance! This 3.75” articulated Back to the Future ReAction figure of Marty McFly is wearing his certain space movie inspired radiation suit with a removable helmet and comes with blow dryer “weapon” and Walkman accessories.

Doc Brown’s mind-reading helmet may not work, but bigger things are soon to come for this intrepid inventor! This 3.75” articulated Back to the Future ReAction figure of 1955 Doc Brown comes with his iconic (but non-functional) mind-reading contraption accessory.

If you haven’t seen the previous Super7 Back to the Future ReAction figures from the second installment of the trilogy, head over to their official site to pick them up right now for $18 each.