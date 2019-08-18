Super Mario Bros. The Movie is one of the weirdest and most mystifying major studio releases of all-time. In an attempt to capitalize on the popularity of the Nintendo video game franchise of the same name, Hollywood Pictures and Buena Vista Pictures, the movie brought the game to life in one of the most perplexing fashions, trying to shoehorn as many references to the original game as possible in a nonsensical way. The result was a dimension-hopping blockbuster bomb, and believe it or not, there’s more of it we haven’t seen yet.

There’s a site called the Super Mario Bros.: The Movie Archive (via Polygon) that came into possession of a VHS tape from an auction that featured items from the estate of producer Roland Joffé. One such auction item ended up including an extended rough cut of Super Mario Bros., which included 15 minutes of additional scenes not in the movie and unreleased on home video. One of those Super Mario Bros deleted scenes has been revealed online.

Super Mario Bros Movie Deleted Scene

The scene in question takes place before Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) end up in the alternate Manhattan ruled by King Koopa (Dennis Hopper). Part of this scene is glimpsed in the movie, showing Mario and Luigi arriving on the scene of a plumbing job where two plumbers from a rival company are already on the scene. But rather than cutting away to Daisy at the dig site where the portal to alternate Manhattan is discovered, we see them encounter the other plumbers.

Mario and Luigi try to convince the Riverfront Cafe that the plumbers, named Mike and Doug, are trying to scam them and charge much more for the job than they need to pay. There’s a bit of a confrontation between them, but nothing really comes of it other than the Mario brothers walking away without another job.

Funnily enough, this scene was referenced by trading cards and toys released when the movie came out, even though the scene was never in the movie. As the video explains, there was even an action figure that said the line “Nobody touches my tools,” even though we had never heard that in the movie. But in the end, it’s easy to see why the scene wasn’t included in the final cut of the movie.

If you’re interested in seeing the rest of the footage from the Super Mario Bros. rough cut, the folks in possession of this VHS tape hope to create a new definitive home video release that includes these supplementary materials and details. But there will be more deleted scenes released online sometime soon, so stay tuned for more from The Super Mario Bros. Movie Archive soon.