Even though movie theaters are getting their groove back, the summer blockbuster season still won’t be quite as exciting as usual. That’s why Disney+ is hyping up their own summer line-up that brings some big blockbusters, new original shows, and beloved favorites from the past straight to your TV screen. In a new Summer of Disney+ preview, the streaming service touts the arrival of theatrical releases like Black Widow, Pixar’s Luca, and Jungle Cruise, new original shows including Loki and Monsters at Work, and old favorites like Adventures in Babysitting, The Sandlot, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Summer of Disney+

There’s a lot of new stuff coming to Disney+ this summer, including series reboots of Turner & Hooch and Short Circuit. Those not ready to return to theaters can get Black Widow and Jungle Cruise through Disney+ Premier Access for an extra fee, or they can enjoy Pixar’s Luca for no additional cost. Meanwhile, Pixar’s Monsters Inc. makes a return with the sequel sequel Monsters at Work (watch the trailer here), and the television side of Marvel Studios continues with the time-hopping series Loki.

Plenty of other movies are coming to the streaming service this summer as well. Raya and the Last Dragon will make its streaming debut after being available as a Premier Access title, and the short film Us Again that accompanied the film’s theatrical release will also be added to the library. A few 20th Century Fox family favorites like The Sandlot and Mrs. Doubtfire come later in the season. Plus, Adventures in Babysitting will finally join the Disney+ library, and it will be interesting to see if any disclaimers come with it and what they do about the two f-bombs in the movie. Oh, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix is coming to the service if you need a nap.

Other additions to the library include a documentary called Stuntman, which follows veteran Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history, and the nature documentary Playing with Sharks, following fearless diver, cinematographer, and pioneering conservationist Valerie Taylor as she goes from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

Adding to the programming for all you nature lovers out there, there’s also a new six-episode National Geographic series called Growing Up Animal, which chronicles the birth and growth of chimps, sea lions, elephants, African wild dogs, lions, and grizzlies.

Here’s the full line-up of movies and TV shows that fall under the Summer of Disney+ banner: