Even though summer doesn’t officially begin until late in June, Marvel Studios has officially proclaimed the beginning of the summer blockbuster movie season with Avengers: Endgame. Even though it will be one of the biggest movies of the year, there are still plenty more blockbuster hits coming to theaters this summer, and a new 2019 summer movies montage has arrived to get you hyped for the rest of the films coming this season. Watch it below.

2019 Summer Movies Montage

Here are all the movies featured, along with their release date, selected by Amon Warmann (via FirstShowing.net):

Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

(April 26) Detective Pikachu (May 10)

(May 10) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (May 17)

(May 17) Aladdin (May 24)

(May 24) Godzilla: King of the Monsters (May 31)

(May 31) Dark Phoenix (June 7)

(June 7) Men In Black: International (June 14)

(June 14) Toy Story 4 (June 21)

(June 21) Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2)

(July 2) The Lion King (July 19)

(July 19) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (July 26)

(July 26) Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (August 2)

(August 2) Artemis Fowl (August 9)

That’s a hefty blockbuster, and it’s hardly front-loaded just because Avengers: Endgame is kicking things off this week. Spider-Man: Far From Home will keep the Marvel Studios train running before the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off. Plus, if the most recent trailer for Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is any indication, that’ll help send the summer out with a ridiculous bang (even if that title is unnecessarily long and cumbersome).

Also, don’t forget that there are plenty more than blockbuster movies coming this summer. The acclaimed high school comedy Booksmart is on the way this summer too, along with The Beatles inspired film Yesterday from Danny Boyle, the Sundance darling Late Night with Emma Thompson, the musical fantasy biopic Rocketman, the Superman horror story Brightburn, and more.

If you want more summer movies to get excited about, check out which ones are our most anticipated this year.