It’s James Gunn‘s birthday, and while that’s not exactly the type of story we’d consider “newsworthy,” we’re going to mark the occasion by sharing this silly-but-fun video featuring The Suicide Squad cast wishing their director a happy birthday. Don’t expect anything from the actual movie here (except for Margot Robbie briefly using her Harley Quinn voice), but do expect to see a lot of disheveled-looking actors talking directly into the camera while also clutching their tiny dogs.

The video also reveals the new and very stylish title treatment for the film, which you can see above.

Like I said: this isn’t exactly news. But hey, it’s fun! Especially the end, which features Michael Rooker and a very small dog in a blanket. What more do you want? The Suicide Squad boasts a big cast that includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland. While it’s technically a sequel to Suicide Squad and features many of the same cast members, don’t be surprised if it ends up being its own standalone film (especially since Suicide Squad is regarded by most, even hardcore DCEU fans, as being kind of terrible).

Plot details are unavailable at this time, but The Suicide Squad is going to have a presence at the upcoming DC FanDome on August 22, something Gunn has confirmed.

#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at https://t.co/ioRsge6g7f. See you there! ? #DC #DCFanDome @SuicideSquadWB pic.twitter.com/OwGc7nnkG2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2020

The Suicide Squad opens August 6, 2021.