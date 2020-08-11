Succession season 3 was one of the many productions set to begin filming this spring, only to be shut down by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The stars of the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy drama were left in limbo as to when they could return to filming, as the pandemic stretched on through the summer. But, given that Hollywood is starting to slowly restart, showrunner Jesse Armstrong has hopes that the Succession season 3 filming can begin in New York City before Christmas.

In a recent interview with Variety, Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the current tentative plans for Succession season 3 is to begin shooting in New York City later this year. However, he stressed that, due to the uncertain situation of the ongoing pandemic, nothing has been finalized yet.

“[We’re] trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas. Who knows if that’ll come about, but that’s the plan at the moment.”

The season was originally scheduled to begin filming in April, but was delayed indefinitely by the network alongside Bill Hader’s Barry. But Armstrong told Variety that he and the writers have made use of the extra time to work, though he found — as many did during the long quarantine months — it hasn’t necessarily resulted in more progress than they normally would have made.

“We are letting the work expand to fill the acres of time we’ve suddenly found. I’m probably making no more progress than if I’d had six weeks instead of the six months that we’ve had,” Armstrong said.

Considering the series takes place in contemporary times in New York City, some have wondered whether Succession season 3 will address the pandemic in any way. Star Sarah Snook told Variety that if Armstrong does include it, he “wants to be delicate about it and just classy.”

Succession recently came out of the Emmy nominations with a whopping 18 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun.