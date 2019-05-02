When Game of Thrones ends in a few weeks, don’t let your HBO subscription lapse. Use it to finally watch Deadwood before it returns with that long-awaited finale movie. Use it to catch up on Big Little Lies in time for the new season. And most importantly, use it to learn that Succession is one the best new shows the network has made in ages and that the upcoming second season should be a massive event.

HBO’s underrated gem about the world’s wealthiest dysfunctional family returns this August and a new trailer makes it clear that this acid-tongued joyride through the murkiest depths of America’s One Percent hasn’t lost a step. Watch it below.

Succession Season 2 Trailer

For those of you unfamiliar with Succession, here’s the pitch that would have sold me: it’s the literal halfway point between Arrested Development and Game of Thrones, an absurd comedy about corrupt, oblivious rich people and a harrowing drama where business meetings play like espionage and firings feel like executions. It’s a hilarious, thrilling high-wire act, made all the better because the series never transforms its frequently vile characters into cartoons. When the credits roll, they’re still human beings with recognizable baggage, even if the circumstances under which they obtained said baggage might as well have come from a different universe.

The trailer manages to sidestep major spoilers from the season 1 finale, but it also makes it clear that the awful events that closed out the first season are far from buried. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and his father Logan (Brian Cox) are back on the same team, but for how long? Who will betray the other first in the name of saving the company? And of course, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) plot from the sidelines while Tom (Matthew Macfayden) continues to drag Greg (Nicholas Braun) on more depraved misadventures. The only thing missing is Connor (Alan Ruck) saying something mind-bogglingly stupid. More, please.

Succession comes from creator Jesse Armstrong, whose long list of credits include In the Loop, Four Lions, Black Mirror, Veep, Peep Show, and The Thick of It. Honestly, if you haven’t seen this series yet, that filmography should hopefully convince you to give it a shot.

Succession returns to HBO this August and the first season in currently streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now. Do yourself a favor and give it a chance.