Studio Ghibli Fest is back to spirit you away to the magical worlds of anime titan Hayao Miyazaki. GKIDS has announced the dates of Studio Ghibli Fest 2021, which will return to theaters this fall with a celebratory 20th anniversary screening of Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning Spirited Away. It will be followed by three other Miyazaki films, all hitting theaters in both their English subtitled and English dubbed versions.

Since launching in 2017, GKIDS and Fathom Events have brought Studio Ghibli films back to theaters as they should be seen — on the big screen. But as has been the case in the past three Studio Ghibli Fests, those films have been primarily the widely-seen films directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and not the lesser-seen gems directed by Isao Takahata or the studio’s other directors. But I’ll still never object to Miyazaki’s films getting the red carpet rolled out for them in theaters by GKIDS, who has done much more with the U.S. distribution rights to Studio Ghibli in the past few years than Disney did for more than a decade.

The films that will be showing in this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest are the usual suspects: the Oscar-winning Spirited Away, celebrating its 20th anniversary, and much beloved classics Howl’s Moving Castle, Castle in the Sky (getting a 35th anniversary celebratory screening), and of course, My Neighbor Totoro. Each film will be shown in the original Japanese and English dubbed versions, with exclusive bonus content.

“Since their founding, Studio Ghibli has always wanted fans to see their works on the big screen,” said GKIDS’ President David Jesteadt. “We are delighted to partner with Fathom Events to welcome Ghibli fans back to cinemas with four of the studio’s most enduring works, including a 20th anniversary celebration of Spirited Away, one the most influential and celebrated films of all time.”

“Studio Ghibli Fest has become an annual must-do for animation fans,” added Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with GKIDS to bring fans the unique opportunity to experience some of the best in animation in their local cinemas among a community of fellow fans.”

How and When to Watch Studio Ghibli Fest 2021

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 can be purchased online beginning Friday, July 16, 2021 at GhibliFest.com, FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices. The ticket on-sale date may vary based on local cinemas, so check back often.

Here is the schedule of Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 (in local time):

Spirited Away 20th Anniversary

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, October 4, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Howl’s Moving Castle

Sunday, October 24, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, October 25, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, October 28, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Castle in the Sky 35th Anniversary

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, November 15, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

My Neighbor Totoro