20th Century Fox has unveiled the first look at Stuber, an action comedy starring the unlikely pairing of former wrestler Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and comedian Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick). One of them plays an Uber driver, and the other one plays a hulking police officer. You’ll never guess which one’s which!

Stuber First Look

In Stuber, Bautista plays Vic Manning, a rogue cop who’s trying to hunt down a vicious killer. The problem is, Manning has just had Lasik eye surgery, so he can’t drive himself around. Enter Stu (Nanjiani), a big-hearted Uber driver – get it? Stu? Uber? Stuber – who picks Manning up and becomes his unofficial sidekick during the quest.

“[Manning] doesn’t volunteer much information, but Stu is starting to figure things out and doesn’t really realize what he’s gotten himself into by picking up this passenger,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly. “So yeah, as you can imagine, they would butt heads a little bit.” And while the outlet says the film is aiming for the classic mismatched buddy cop dynamic of movies from the 1980s, it sounds like there might be a little of Michael Mann’s Collateral mixed in there as well, with a driver who’s totally in over his head with an unconventional passenger.

Bautista explains that Stu accepts the fare because he doesn’t want a bad rating – but that’s not the only reason.

“Stu is the biggest do-gooder you could imagine. He’s very peaceful, a Buddhist/yoga type of person. So he just wouldn’t. He would feel guilty for the next three years if he actually turned down a ride. He’s really a kindhearted person.”

Nanjiani played a comedian who drove an Uber on the side in his breakout starring role in 2017’s The Big Sick, but Stuber looks to be a much more action-heavy experience. Here’s hoping it’s hilarious as well.

Michael Dowse, who directed the beloved hockey comedy Goon and several episodes of the excellent and underseen FXX comedy series Man Seeking Woman, is behind the camera here, and the supporting cast includes Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Bautista’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan, and The Raid star Iko Uwais.

Stuber premieres at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, so we’ll have a review for you on /Film very soon. The movie opens in wide release on July 12, 2019.