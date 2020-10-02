Stranger Things 4 has resumed filming after production of the Netflix flagship series was put on hold by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Netflix announced the production restart with a set photo that may contain more than a few clues about the mysterious fourth season of the sci-fi show. Let’s dive into the Upside Down, shall we?

Stranger Things Season 4 Filming Teaser

Netflix posted a photo of a clapper slating a scene that was about to be shot on both Twitter and Instagram, with the Twitter caption reading, “Today in Hawkins,” and the Instagram post saying, “[M]eanwhile in the upside down…”

“this tweet is very strange. maybe even… STRANGER THAN U THINK,” the NX on Netflix replied to the tweet, hinting at clues hidden within this photo. Challenge accepted.

In the background of the photo, we can see an old-fashioned clock. With the blue lighting of the image, we can assume that the clock is in the Upside Down, the alternate dimension that is the home of all the show’s terrifying paranormal monsters.

The clapper features the numbers “8.19” and “79,” which SyFy notes could be a reference to August 19, 1979, the date that Soviet Cosmonauts Vladimir Lyakhov and Valery Ryumin returned to Earth, after spending a record 175 days in space. With the introduction of the Soviet scientists attempting to open a gate to the Upside Down in season 3, and a glimpse of a very alive Jim Hopper (David Harbour) working at a Russian labor camp, this could be a clue for the upcoming season. Could we be heading to space? Or do the cosmos have something to do with the Upside Down?

We know very little about season 4, though the first episode title “The Hellfire Club” does give some idea. The name refers to shady exclusive clubs throughout history that were established by upper class citizens in Britain and Ireland in the 18th century. The new season will delve into Hopper’s backstory and his apparent resurrection, according to Harbour. “Now going into the fourth season,” the Emmy-nominated actor said earlier this year, “there’ll be a real shift to what he’s going to become — or what he has to become after his character’s ‘death.’ His ‘resurrection’ has to be something different.”

Harbour also revealed that season 4 will not be the end for Stranger Things, with a fifth season possibly planned down the line, which series creators the Duffer brothers confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Season four won’t be the end,” said Ross Duffer. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stranger Things season 4, in the hands of executive producers Matt & Ross Duffer, is bringing back Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

The four season of Stranger Things doesn’t have a set release date yet, though it was previously said to possibly arrive early in 2021.