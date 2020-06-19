Stranger Things 4 feels even more faraway since production on the Netflix flagship sci-fi horror series was forced to halt in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But things may be getting lively again in Hawkins, Indiana. A new social media post from the Stranger Things writers room gave us a sneak peek at the scripts for the complete season — or rather, a sneak peek at the number of scripts. While we couldn’t see any of the content on the pages, there were noticeably nine scripts in total, which might suggest that Stranger Things 4 will run for nine episodes, a return to the second season’s episode count.

The number of episodes have varied from year to year, with season one totaling eight episodes, the second taking it up to nine, before season three took it back down to eight again. This staggered episode count probably means little, except there will be more story to tell in Stranger Things 4 (or an episode that completely derails the momentum of the plot like in the second season). Regardless, this is the biggest thing we’ve learned about Stranger Things season 4 since the reveal that the premiere episode will be titled, “The Hellfire Club.” That episode title suggested that the fourth season may follow the Hawkins kids dealing with a vast conspiracy (or are simply getting into X-Men), which could certainly warrant a longer episode count.

There have been few details we could glean about the fourth season of Stranger Things in the tortuous two-plus year wait. A tantalizing teaser revealed the survival of David Harbour‘s formerly deceased Chief Hopper, now a prisoner in a Russian labor camp. We know it will feature the return of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp as the core group of monster-battling kids. They’ll again be joined by Sadie Sink as Max, and Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer as the oldest Wheeler and Byers kids. Maya Hawke is also back as their newer friend Robin, along with Priah Ferguson as Lucas’ fan-favorite little sister Erica.Harbour is clearly back as Chief Hopper, and Winona Ryder returns as Joyce Byers too. Cara Buono is also returning as the Wheelers’ matriarch Karen. They will also be reportedly joined by four new characters for season 4.

Stranger Things 4 has no set premiere date yet.