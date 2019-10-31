We’re still a long way away from Stranger Things 4 (it probably won’t arrive until 2021), but that doesn’t mean we can’t obsess over early details. A new report has revealed that the hit series is seeking actors for at least four new characters – three teenagers and one adult, to be specific. Just how big the roles will be for these four characters remains to be seen, but go ahead, start speculating wildly!

TV Line has the skinny on the new Stranger Things 4 characters. Here’s the deal:

The Duffer Brothers are looking to cast four new male recurring roles, three of which are teenagers and one of which is an adult. The adolescent trio range from a metalhead to an entitled jock to a character that sounds an awful lot like the twin of Fast Times at Ridgemont High stoner Jeff Spicoli. The older guy, meanwhile, possesses characteristics that suggest that he will figure prominently in a certain storyline set far, far away from Hawkins.

Having a high school stoner character on the show makes sense. In fact, I’m surprised they haven’t really had one already. As for the adult that figures “prominently in a certain storyline set far, far away from Hawkins,” there’s a good chance that could be a Russian character. Season 3 ended with the assumed death of Hopper (David Harbour), but a post-credit stinger heavily implied that Hopper was still alive, imprisoned somewhere in Russia.

The storyline for season 4 remains a mystery, as it probably will right up until the premiere. But the Duffers told EW they have a good idea of where things are going, and they’ve had one for a while. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes,” said Ross Duffer. “At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than [season 3]. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Matt Duffer added: “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

But how do the three new teen characters fit into all of this? The main Stranger Things kids aren’t really kids anymore – they’re teens themselves, and they’ll be even older by the time season 4 arrives. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume these new teens will interact with our main characters in some way. Or they will all be killed in the first episode as a big twist! We’ll see.