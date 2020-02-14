Break out the vodka, because we’re definitely not in Hawkins anymore. Netflix has released a new Stranger Things 4 teaser and it’s harboring a big secret: the surprise return of a character we all know and love. And you’ll…hop out of your seats to see him. Watch the Stranger Things 4 teaser below.

Stranger Things 4 Teaser

That’s right, Hopper is alive! And he’s not doing so hot. The aforementioned “American” who was teased to be imprisoned in Russia at the end of Stranger Things 3, David Harbour’s Hawkins sheriff is alive, but not doing so well.

In the new Stranger Things 4 teaser, which appears to take place in a Russian prison camp, Jim Hopper is laboring alongside dozens of other Russian prisoners on a railway. He’s now bald, but very much alive, somehow having survived his heroic sacrifice at the end of the third season of Stranger Things, in which he was caught in an explosion that closed the door to the Upside Down.

In a statement released with the teaser, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Hopper is back and kicking.

We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.” From Russia with love, The Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things 4 has no set release date yet.