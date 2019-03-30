One of the real highlights of Stranger Things 2 was Priah Ferguson, playing Erica Sinclair, the sassy, no bullshit sister of Lucas Sinclair. Erica became such a fan favorite that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed they’d be bringing her back for season 3 almost immediately. To get you hyped for Erica’s return, Ferguson stars in a new video in which she shoots down almost all of the Stranger Things 3 fan theories that popped-up after the recent trailer dropped. Watch the video below.

Stranger Things 3 Fan Theories

After the Stranger Things 3 trailer dropped last week, fan theories began to fly on Reddit, Twitter and I guess DeadJournal, if that’s still a thing. You might even have a few theories of your own. But there’s a good chance you’re wrong, according to this amusing video. Priah Ferguson runs through several theories that cropped up as a result of the trailer, and shoots them down with the kind of sass and sarcasm we’ve come to expect from her Stranger Things character, Erica.

Even if you didn’t love season 2, you probably got a big kick out of Erica, the best new addition to the show. Everyone involved with the show agreed. When season 2 dropped, Ross Duffer, one half of the Duffer Brothers team, said:

“There will definitely be more Erica in season 3. That is the fun thing about the show — you discover stuff as you’re filming. We were able to integrate more of her in, but not as much you want because the story [was] already going. ‘We got to use more Erica,’ that was one of the first things we said in the writers’ room.”

We still don’t know much about season 3. We know the plot involves the 4th of July, the building of a new mall, and the addition of a potentially evil mayor. And we know those unlucky kids of Hawkins will once again be encountering some things…some stranger things, if you will.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Cara Buono reprise their roles in Stranger Things 3, with new additions Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale joining as well.

Stranger Things 3 drops on Netflix July 4, 2019.