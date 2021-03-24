We’ve seen plenty of space missions gone wrong in the movies, whether it’s from technical malfunctions or grotesque space monsters. In Netflix’s new drama Stowaway, it’s a life support engineer who was somehow accidentally trapped in the ship before takeoff and inadvertently causes a mission to Mars to be thrown off course, creating a survival drama millions of miles from Earth.

Stowaway Trailer

Though the vibe of the Stowaway trailer makes it feel like something sinister could happen at any moment, it doesn’t ever take that hard turn into sci-fi horror. After a life support engineer (Shamier Anderson) wakes up on a ship that’s already in the middle of a mission in space, the crew of this mission to Mars (Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim) tries to acclimate him to astronaut life, providing the best training they can so he can endure what will be a two-year mission.

But when this stowaway was trapped in the ship’s interior, he (accidentally?) damaged the life support system, giving the crew less than three weeks to live unless they can figure out a way to survive. It remains to be seen whether or not the movie takes a darker turn with these astronauts turning on each other in the face of death.

This is certainly something new for Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, since they’ve never really tackled sci-fi drama before, and the latter is even allowed to use her Australian accent. Meanwhile, Daniel Dae Kim is all too familiar with the genre thanks to Lost and the Divergent series.

Joe Penna, a Brazilian filmmaker who directed the chilly survival drama Arctic, is behind the camera for Stowaway. Penna also wrote the script with Arctic co-writer and editor Ryan Morrison, so these filmmakers certainly have the right kind of survival drama experience to pull this one off. Hopefully it’ll be worth checking out on Netflix next month.

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Stowaway arrives on Netflix on April 22, 2021.