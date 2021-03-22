When a three-person expedition to Mars discovers that a fourth person is unexpectedly on board their spacecraft, a moral quandary is tossed into an already-dangerous situation and the entire mission becomes an even more intense fight for survival. That’s the gist of Stowaway, a new Netflix sci-fi thriller that stars Toni Collette (Hereditary) as the ship’s captain, Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) as a medical researcher, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) as a biologist, and Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as the title character. Get some more details about the series as well as the first batch of Stowaway images from Netflix below.



Stowaway Images

“I had never really read anything like it,” Collette said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It is contained and the characters are confined but the questions posed, moral and otherwise, are vast and wide open.”

I don’t have any inside information about this movie, but it certainly seems like the moral conundrum the crew deals with is whether or not to straight up murder the stowaway, since the ship was not built to handle more than three people. That seems like a pretty direct metaphor for the refugee crisis that has significantly impacted multiple countries in the world and become hyper-politicized over the past few years. How do you treat people who show up unexpectedly? Do you do away with them and continue on, or try to find a way to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to rebuild the systems in place to accommodate more than what they were anticipating? Like the best science fiction, Stowaway could give us a way to process real-world events and ideas through a different lens.

“The thing that feels really relevant is less the isolation of it and more that kind of problem-solving part of your brain that we were all engaging so vigorously in the first couple months of the pandemic,” Kendrick said. “Just that constant problem-solving of, ‘Wait, okay, how do we fix this?’ And just when it seems like you’re onto something, there’s some very obvious fundamental problem.”

Stowaway is directed by Joe Penna (Arctic), with a script from Penna and Ryan Morrison (Release).

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Stowaway arrives on Netflix on April 22, 2021.