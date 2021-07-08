Stillwater: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Matt Damon is tryin’ to get his little girl outta jail in Stillwater, the latest from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy. The movie is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this week before arriving in theaters later this month. Which means it’s time for me to round up all the Stillwater details you need to know – because knowing is half the battle.

Stillwater Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Stillwater will open on July 30, 2021. As of now, it’s a release exclusive to theaters (Focus Features is distributing the film, and they have yet to launch some sort of half-assed streaming service like Focus Features+ just yet – although they do have a VOD service called Focus World). And FYI, if you’re headed to the theater to see this bad boy, just know it clocks in at 140 minutes. So maybe get a small soda instead of a large.

What is Stillwater?

Stillwater is the latest movie from Tom McCarthy, the filmmaker behind Spotlight. Despite its title, it’s not a movie about the band from Almost Famous. It is, however, the rare original movie not inspired by a comic book, or a TV show, or a video game, so we should probably try to embrace this one, folks! The more studios see we want to watch original stuff, the more original stuff they’ll greenlight! Then again, if the movie turns out to be bad, that’s another story.

Stillwater Synopsis

Here’s the Stillwater synopsis:

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Stillwater Director, Crew, and More

Tom McCarthy directs Stillwater. McCarthy’s eclectic directing career includes The Station Agent, The Visitor, The Cobbler, Spotlight, and more. McCarthy also wrote the Stillwater script, along with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré. It’s not always a great sign when four writers are credited to one movie, but it’s not always a bad thing, either. Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin are the film’s producers. Masanobu Takayanagi (The Grey) is the cinematographer. Mychael Danna (Moneyball) handles the musical score.

Stillwater Cast

The Stillwater cast includes Matt Damon as Bill Baker, Abigail Breslin as Allison Baker, Camille Cottin as Virginie, Lilou Siauvaud as Maya, and Deanna Dunagan as Sharon. Damon is sporting a goatee and using a very thick accent here, which will either work in his favor or backfire terribly. We’ll have to wait and see!

Stillwater Trailer