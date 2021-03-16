Steven Yeun is sticking with A24. The actor just scored a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his role in the A24-released film Minari, and now he’s set to star in a new series from the hot indie studio. There are almost no details about the show at the moment, but we know that Yeun will star along with Ali Wong, and that Lee Sung Jin, a writer and producer on the FX series Dave, is the creator-writer-showrunner.

Deadline has the scoop on the new Steven Yeun A24 show. As of now, the show doesn't have a home, but Deadline says this one is a hot package and Netflix, Amazon, FX, Apple and more are in the midst of an "auction frenzy" for the series. Deadline adds: "They are keeping the logline under wraps for the moment, but this isn't going to take long to land, and it will be 10 episodes, 30 minutes in length."

This will mark Yeun’s first return to TV since his work on The Walking Dead, where he played Glenn Rhee. Yeun is also coming off an Oscar-nominated turn in Minari, which was also produced by the folks at A24. Wong’s credits include the series American Housewife, Big Mouth, and Tuca & Bertie, and she recently appeared in the film Birds of Prey.

Writer-creator-showrunner Lee Sung Jin is a writer and producer on the FX series Dave, and some of his other writing credits include Tuca & Bertie, Silicon Valley, 2 Broke Girls, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This new mysterious, untitled show joins a growing line-up of A24-produced series, including Ramy, Euphoria, and upcoming shows like The Curse, and Irma Vep.