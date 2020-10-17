During DC FanDome back in August, there were rumblings about the superhero Static Shock getting his own movie, but it seemed like the project was still in the nascent stages of development. But it sounds like Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are making some progress in getting it together, because Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has boarded the project as producer.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Static Shock movie bringing in Michael B. Jordan, who will produce the project through his Outlier Society production banner, which has a deal at Warner Bros. Pictures. Jordan joins Reginald Hudlin, producer of Django Unchained and Marshall, who is already on board the film.

Static Shock debuted in 1993 as a DC Comics-distributed title from Milestone Comics, a comic banner created by Black writers and artists to help make comics a more inclusive space. After being defunct for years, Milestone Comics is coming back, including a new Static Shock digital comic series coming in February 2021 and a graphic novel along with it. Both of those are being written by Reginald Hudlin, which explains why he’s also producing the movie. So Static Shock is coming back in a big way.

If you’ve never heard of Static Shock, the comic follows a geeky high school kid named Virgil Hawkins who gains superpowers after being accidentally exposed to an experimental mutagen. With the newfound ability to control electromagnetic forces, he takes on the superhero named Static Shock and fights crime with the help of his brilliant buddy Osgood, who builds gadgets to enhance the superhero’s abilities.

In a statement, Jordan said, “I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.” He further celebrated the news on Twitter:

This isn’t the first time the Static Shock comics have been adapted into a new medium. Back in 2000, there was a Static Shock animated series on The WB (now The CW) that ran for four seasons for a total of 52 episodes. But this will be the first time Static Shock has been brought to the big screen. It’s just a shame Jordan is too old to take on the part, because it would have been a great character for him to dig into. So who should star in the Static Shock movie instead? Hopefully we’ll find out soon.