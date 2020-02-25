Cate Blanchett is headed to Netflix. Stateless, a six-part drama that Blanchett co-created and stars in, was just picked up by the streaming service. Stateless follows four characters – “an airline hostess, an Afghan refugee, a young father of three and an ambitious bureaucrat” – in one of Australia’s immigration detention centers.

THR says that Netflix just scooped up the worldwide rights to Stateless, a new Australian show featuring Cate Blanchett. The series will debut on ABC in Australia on March 1 before arriving on Netflix worldwide later this year. In addition to Blanchett, the series features Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West, and newcomer Soraya Heidari. Here’s the synopsis:

Stateless centers on four characters – an airline hostess, an Afghan refugee, a young father of three and an ambitious bureaucrat – caught up in one of Australia’s notorious immigration detention centers. Each character deals with the contradictions of protection and border control from a different perspective, which the filmmakers hope will offer a relevant and timely insight into issues that countries around the world are grappling with. Five years in the making, it was initially inspired by Cornelia Rau, a German citizen and permanent resident of Australia who was unlawfully detained in 2004.

Blanchett created the show with Elise McCredie and Tony Ayres. “Stateless has been a labor of love for many years, and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience on Netflix,” the three creators said in a joint statement. “The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation. Our hope is that Stateless will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”

This isn’t the only Blanchett-led TV series on the horizon. The actress also stars in Mrs. America, which is headed to FX later this year. On the film side of things, she’s currently shooting Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro.