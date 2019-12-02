Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters in under three weeks. The onslaught of marketing in the final push before the movie’s release has been revealing new bits of footage in TV spots and behind the scenes featurettes celebrating the legacy of the entire Skywalker saga that led to this moment. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Star Wars campaign is pushing even harder, and that continues with a new The Rise of Skywalker TV spot.

Plus, one fan took it upon themselves to cut together (almost) all of the footage released so far into a chronological compilation of how they think the movie will play out. Watch them both below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot – “Hold On”

First up, here’s the latest TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This one is mostly comprised of footage from the previously released trailers, but there are some new bits. For example, we see Rey (Daisy Ridley) using a Jedi mind trick on a couple of Stormtroopers to convince them that it’s totally fine that she’s on board what appears to be a First Order Star Destroyer with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega), prompting them to wonder if they’ve ever been manipulated in that way.

Finally, here’s a compilation of The Rise of Skywalker footage (via Reddit) in what could be the order it unfolds:

Our apologies for the autoplay. Some people apparently still don’t know how much that drives people crazy. While this does claim to have “every bit” of footage released so far, it’s missing some tidbits that hit the web in TV spots since the three days in which it was posted to Reddit. Plus, it doesn’t include any of the behind the scenes bits that have been revealed.

The video purports this to be a chronological cut of the footage, and they’ve done so going by the story details that have leaked about the movie so far, many which have been proven to be accurate by the footage we’ve seen. There are some bits that the editor wasn’t quite sure where they fit in, so this is still a bit speculative, but all of this seems to fit together rather nicely. We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.