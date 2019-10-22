Don’t underestimate a Star Wars fan’s ability to get as nerdy as possible. Especially when it comes to a shot from the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer that’s jam-packed with hundreds of ships that are nearly impossible to make out with the human eye. Because they will find them, and they will tell you exactly what make and model those ships are.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fleet shot is awesome for many reasons, the best being that it inspired one Star Wars fan to spend a solid eight hours identifying and cataloging almost every ship in the frame. Which is both insanely impressive and impossibly nerdy.

One Star Wars fan took to Twitter to catalog every ship in the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Resistance fleet shot, and while it’s probably impossible to identify every single one of the hundreds of ships, they did a pretty good job.

FIRST UP. Red = New Mon Cala cruiser. Looks similar to MC75 pic.twitter.com/GbKXbNoz5D — AdmiralNick22 (Aftab Ackbar Fan Account) (@AdmiralNick22) October 21, 2019

The thread continues for six more tweets and 8 more hours, with this Star Wars fan identifying at least 25 more ships. Which is only a fraction of the ships that are present in this shot, but 25 more than a normal, rational person would be able to spot.

Pink = Starfortress bomber

Brown = Han's freighter from TFA

Light Green = Ship from the Mandalorian

Dark Red = U-wing pic.twitter.com/rSmPwWey5I — AdmiralNick22 (Aftab Ackbar Fan Account) (@AdmiralNick22) October 21, 2019

Click on the tweets to read the entire thread, but it’s clear that some real thought was put into this analysis:

The following vessels appear multiple times: New MC cruiser/MC75 variant = 4

Home One-type (?) = 1

Neb-C frigate = 5+

Bunkerbuster corvette = 8+

Pelta-class = 5+

Hammerhead corvette = 4+

Vakbeor-class frigate = 6+

Assault Frigate looking thing = 5+

New Corellian ship = 5+ pic.twitter.com/d6FZMSsdzJ — AdmiralNick22 (Aftab Ackbar Fan Account) (@AdmiralNick22) October 22, 2019

I hope these ships give you joy and I wish you luck in all your endeavors, ya giant nerd.

Directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.