Ah, the cinematic mystery of the unknown whisper. It’s the kind of tantalizing move that has made certain movies into classics, like the long-debated Lost in Translation whisper between Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. What did they say? We can’t know, and that’s the point: it’s a moment made just for those characters, away from the voyeuristic gaze of the camera.

And you can find all about what Ben Solo whispered in his final moments to Rey in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization for just $28.99.

With new graphic novels, books, and art guides, we get to learn more every day about the details of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming on three months after the final film of the Skywalker Saga hit theaters. But The Rise of Skywalker remains in fans’ minds, not just for its impact but for its many unanswered questions, including: What did Rey and Ben Solo say to each other right before Ben Solo died?

Some fans believed that dialogue was removed from that one scene for the final cut, as Rey’s lips appear to be moving in one particular shot. And the novelization will prove them right. According to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization, Ben and Rey exchanged a few final words before he died.

“A voice came to her through the Force, clear and strong. ‘I will always be with you,’ Ben said,” the novelization reads (via MovieWeb). “She smiled. Let the truth of it wash over her. ‘No one’s ever really gone,’ she whispered.”

There you have it, mystery solved. Just like the kiss that sealed the romantic connection between Rey and Ben Solo, these final words shared between them do so even more. Though I could see why we never hear these words onscreen — it’s just as effectively communicated by the long gaze shared by Rey and Ben (thanks to stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver‘s stellar performances) and, of course, the chaste kiss between them.

But if you want more details like that, check out the The Rise of Skywalker novel by Rae Carson, which can be ordered on the official Star Wars website.