When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, a few essential plot points seemed to be…missing. But don’t worry, there were plenty of Star Wars supplementary materials and books to fill in the gaps. Now a comic book adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker will clear things up even more. The forthcoming The Rise of Skywalker comic will not only adapt J.J. Abrams‘ film, but it will include deleted and extended scenes. Time to restart the “what was Finn going to say to Rey?” debates.

The comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will include extended and deleted scenes not shown in the film, Lucasfilm revealed in an interview with the comic’s writer Jody Houser for StarWars.com.

“I think one of the great things about adaptations in other mediums is you do get the chance to build out elements of the story there may not have been time or a place for on the screen. Giving light to new scenes gives the creators in these other mediums a chance to add to the story, rather than just translating it for the page.”

Houser added, “I think I’m more excited about some of the new things we’re adding, including expanding moments from the movie with elements we didn’t get to see on screen. Which is vague, but spoilers!”

The Rise of Skywalker screenwriter Chris Terrio has hinted at having written scenes involving Kelly-Marie Tran‘s Rose Tico, whose reduced role in the film was huge cause for criticism especially considering the online vitriol around her character’s introduction in The Last Jedi. Explanations about Palpatine’s return and, most famously, Finn’s never-revealed message to Rey were also relegated to post-Rise of Skywalker interviews with the filmmaking team. Meanwhile, supplemental materials, including the official Art of The Rise of Skywalker book, included a lot more information about the Knights of Ren, the Sith cult, and Exegol, while the official novelization took a deeper dive into Kylo Ren’s internal struggles. Now with The Rise of Skywalker comic, we may finally get all of the film’s holes filled in.

Houser is penning the five-issue miniseries which features art by Will Sliney and cover designs by Phil Noto. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic will launch in May 2020.