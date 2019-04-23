Star Wars fans were rewarded for their patience earlier this month when Star Wars Celebration unveiled not only the first teaser trailer and title for the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, but also the first footage from the upcoming live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian. But now fans will have to be patient once again before the next tease for both Star Wars projects arrives.

A new rumor says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring the saga back to San Diego Comic-Con in July. But for fans waiting to see more from The Mandalorian, they might be waiting until Disney’s D23 Expo in August. Find out more below.

MakingStarWars.net has word on the possibility of a Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Comic-Con panel from what they call “a respected source.” Both the site and this source have a good track record when it comes to exclusive details like this, and they even have secondary confirmation from another respected source.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi sat out Comic-Con back in 2017, but Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought the saga back to the convention in a big way back in 2015. Director J.J. Abrams not only brought a sizzle reel of behind the scenes footage, but he rewarded fans with a surprise outdoor concert featuring the music of Star Wars and another appearance from the film’s cast.

Considering how low-key the marketing (and even leaked details) for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been, San Diego Comic-Con makes the most sense for J.J. Abrams to come out of hiding again with some new details. I wouldn’t be surprised if he brought another behind the scenes sizzle reel to show off what they’ve been working on for the December 20, 2019 release.

The Mandalorian at D23 Expo

While Comic-Con might get a taste of The Rise of Skywalker, the folks heading to the D23 Expo this year will get a sneak preview of the other big Star Wars project arriving this year: The Mandalorian.

In the same report about The Rise of Skywalker Comic-Con panel, it is said that The Mandalorian will get a big push at the Disney fan convention this August. That only makes sense since the series is one of the flagship shows that Disney will be using to sell their forthcoming streaming subscription service Disney+, which you can find out more about over here.

The Mandalorian had plenty of footage to show off at Star Wars Celebration. In addition to a behind the scenes sizzle reel, fans also caught a glimpse of two badass scenes, as well as what will likely be the first teaser trailer (whenever Disney chooses to release one to the public). Hopefully that means the D23 Expo will have something more to show fans, especially since it’ll be closer to the November 12, 2019 launch of Disney+.

If you want a recap of the footage of The Mandalorian shown at Star Wars Celebration, check out our coverage from the convention earlier this month. Otherwise, the first episode of the series will be available when Disney+ launches. Beyond that, we’re not sure if new episodes will be available weekly after that, but hopefully we’ll hear more soon.