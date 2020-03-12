Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to home video soon, and that means fans will get an extensive sneak peek behind the scenes of the making of the finale of the Skywalker saga. Leading up to the film’s release on digital, several featurette clips have been surfacing online, and a new one shines a light on Adam Driver‘s intense dedication to playing Kylo Ren as fiercely as possible, and that includes doing some of his own stunts. Watch The Rise of Skywalker featurette below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Featurette

Some behind the scenes footage in this clip from IGN shows Adam Driver waiting to start shooting scenes on Kijimi, and you get to see that he wears a faceless cloth headpiece under Kylo Ren’s helmet. There’s also training footage with Driver really swinging that lightsaber with a lot of dark side energy.

But the real star of this featurette clip is stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart, who talks about wrangling Adam Driver’s intensity and passion to do his own stunts so Kylo Ren is properly represented on screen. Driver likes to stay in his character’s headspace while shooting, and though Huthart would tell him that he needed to pull back out of that a bit in order to enhance his physical performance. It doesn’t sound like Driver was unreasonable though, because Huthart says she likes his dedication to the character.

This is just a small glimpse of the behind the scenes footage fans will see when The Rise of Skywalker hits home video. There will also be a feature length documentary chronicling the film’s production, as well as plenty of other bonus features. Below is the rest of the content you’ll find when The Rise of Skywalker hits digital on March 17 and 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

Bonus features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive: