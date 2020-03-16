Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was made available for purchase on digital a little bit early over the weekend. However, if you’re one of the fans waiting until the movie comes home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD at the end of March, we’ve got another sneak peek at one of the bonus features coming with it.

On all home video releases of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s a feature length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy, focusing on the impact of Star Wars over the years and the making of the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. A new clip from that documentary shines a light on the second unit of production, which was responsible for the big speeder chase on Pasaana. Listen as second unit director Victoria Mahoney talks about how her childhood recklessness on a bike influenced her work with action today.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Documentary Clip

This is exactly the kind of stuff you want to see from supplementary features on home video releases. Often times the featurettes about the making of the movie are a little too generic or don’t show enough exciting behind the scenes footage. But it’s clear that the documentary crew was shooting tons of outstanding B-roll throughout the entire production of The Rise of Skywalker.

Our own Peter Sciretta watch The Skywalker Legacy documentary as soon as it was released early, just as the weekend started, and he offered up his reaction on Twitter:

The documentary on #TheRiseOfSkywalker home video release is pretty great. It gives some insightful peeks into the production of the film, while cleverly intercutting bts moments from the original trilogy that mirror the process of creation. Highly reccomended. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 14, 2020

As for the rest of the special features, below you can get a full list of what’s included on the movie, available now on digital and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

Bonus features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive: