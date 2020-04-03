It’s been roughly 37 years since 2020 started, so you might have forgotten about Lucasfilm’s announcement of a forthcoming publishing initiative called Star Wars: The High Republic, previously known by the codename Project Luminous. The new endeavor will tell a series of interconnected stories told across multiple publishers in the form of novels, comics, young adult books, and more, all set 200 years before the Skywalker saga began. It’s a time when the Jedi Order were noble and respected, serving as the guardians of peace and justice. Before the dark times. Before the Empire.

Star Wars: The High Republic initially revealed some concept art that introduced us to the more regal, distinct Jedi characters who were dressed in rather grand robes and cloaks. Now they’ve properly shown off some of those Jedi Knights and Jedi Masters with new concept art and character details, including names for you to mispell and wrongly pronounce. Meet the new Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi characters below.

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain opened up a bit more about Star Wars: The New Republic and the characters introduced in new concept art:

“This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that in their characters while still giving them enough depth and dimension so that their individual personalities and idiosyncrasies shine through.”

Even though we’ve seen a variety of Jedi throughout the entire Star Wars franchise, we’ve only spent an extensive amount of time with a handful of them. Jedi Masters like Plo Koon, Ki-Adi-Mundi, Adi Gallia, Shaak Ti, Aayla Secura, Kit Fisto, and others have been glimpsed in battle scenes or given little time in scenes in the Jedi Council. Some of those Jedi Masters appeared more prominently in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is also where Mace Windu and Yoda were able to be even more fleshed out than they were in the movies. Ahsoka Tano was also created there. But Star Wars: The High Republic will allow us to get to know many more Jedi, each of them having more unique character traits than simply being from a different alien species.

Writer Cavan Scott told StarWars.com, “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making our Jedi feel like real, rounded individuals.” He elaborated:

“They are all different, approaching the Force in individual and unique ways and yet are united with a common goal. They serve not out of unwavering dogma, but a deep passion to protect light and life. And they’re all at different stages in their individual journeys. Some have experience on their side, some have the exuberance of youth. Some are still finding their place in the Order while others step naturally into leadership roles. Some may not have chosen to work with the Jedi they’ve been posted alongside, but all are dedicated to be a guiding light for the galaxy. Individually they are strong, together they are invincible, but like the best heroes they each have lessons to learn and challenges to overcome.”

Below, you can find new concept art and character descriptions of some of the new Jedi in The High Republic.

Avar Kriss

Avar is the brightest, most noble example of Jedi-hood. She always tries to see the good in people and situations, and never puts herself first. She is invigorated about life on the frontier and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration for those who work with her. She is compassionate, not dogmatic, and always ready to sacrifice herself over others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best.

One of the key components that the writers working on Star Wars: The High Republic really pushed for was diversity, and making a woman the “most noble example of Jedi-hood” is a great way to do that. I’m wondering if that headband she wears has some kind of significance or if it’s just a nice aesthetic touch.

Loden Greatstorm

Loden is a Twi’lek Jedi Master, and is considered to be one of the best teachers in the Jedi Order. Strong and wise, with a good sense of humor, Loden looks at every moment as a learning experience, always trying to better himself and those around him, especially his Padawans.

Even though Loden Greatstorm sounds more like a Lord of the Rings character name, it’s cool to see a male Twi’lek character as a Jedi, especially since most of the Twi’leks we’ve encountered in the Star Wars universe have been female. His face indicates plenty of experience, perhaps some harsh wisdom, but since his description gives him a “good sense of humor” too, perhaps he shares some similarities with Yoda.

Keeve Trennis

Keeve is a young firebrand Jedi, believed to have a great future ahead of her, if only she would believe it herself. Quick-witted and more impulsive than she should be, Keeve has only been a Jedi Knight for a few weeks and is a little starstruck around Avar, knowing many of the great things Kriss has done in the past. She is determined to prove herself to Avar and the other legendary Jedi stationed on Starlight Beacon, but first she must learn to trust in herself as much as she trusts the Force.

Well, Keeve Trennis already looks like the most badass character in this new group of Jedi, if only because of her double-bladed lightsaber. She just looks cool, and that’s likely due to the fact that she’s only been a Jedi Knight for a few weeks. This sounds like Keeve could be a surrogate for Star Wars fans since she knows much about Avar Kriss and her achievements, including that cocky expression she has on her face. Keeve feels like she could easily be the new Ahsoka Tano.

Stellan Gios

Stellan is an optimistic and well-respected Jedi Master. Stellan came up through the Order with Avar Kriss, and although they are often on different assignments for the Jedi or the Republic, when the two work together they are a powerhouse team of two noble heroes in action. Strong in the Force and a natural teacher, Stellan is currently stationed at one of the Jedi Temple outposts on the distant planet of Caragon-Viner.

Well, Stellan looks like the most prototypical hero ever. From that chiseled jawline to that perfectly coifed hair, he’s like a knight from King Arthur’s days. His lightsaber even has a hilt that resembles the swords of medieval times. However, there’s something about him that almost looks too perfect. It makes me not trust him, but if he works well with Avar Kriss, then maybe he’s all right.

Vernestra “Vern” Rwoh

Vern is a newly-minted Jedi Knight. Vernestra, Mirialan, was Padawan to Stellan Gios. She works hard and is devoted to the Jedi Order, more so than most others her age. At sixteen she is one of the youngest Knights in a generation. She struggles to fit in with the adults while also setting a good example for the younger Jedi.

Here’s another character who is also in the running to be the new Ahsoka Tano. She only just became a Jedi Knight, and she clearly has a gift for heroics as one of the youngest in a generation. In case her description is confusing, Mirialan is the same species that Jedi like Bariss Offee and Luminara Unduli hail from.