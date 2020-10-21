We’ve already met some of the new Jedi who will be trying to keep peace and order when a galaxy-wide crisis strikes in the upcoming Lucasfilm publishing initiative Star Wars: The High Republic. But those are the skilled Jedi who have plenty of experience. What about the up and coming Padawans? Today we’ve got a look at four new Jedi Padawan characters, including a Wookiee who wields a big lightsaber, and some details about the stories in which they’ll be debuting.

StarWars.com has a look at some new concept art of four Jedi Padawans who will be part of the roster of Star Wars: The High Republic characters. Lucasfilm Publishing executive editor Jennifer Heddle described the characters:

“The High Republic Padawans really run the gamut in terms of skill, devotion, and personality. Some are reluctant to seek out adventure while some are perhaps a little too eager; some are extremely talented in the Force while others maybe have to work a little bit harder. We wanted to showcase a wide range of young people in the hopes every reader can find someone they relate to.”

First up, we have Bell Zettifar, who is studying under legendary Jedi Loden Greatstorm in Charles Soule‘s novel Light of the Jedi. The author revealed that Bell and Loden are stationed at a Jedi Outpost on the ore-filled world of Elphrona, which lies deep in the Outer Rim. Joining Bell is Ember, a new creature called a charhound, also pictured above.

Light of the Jedi also features Burryaga, one of the few Wookiees who have chosen to leave behind the forest planet of Kashyyyk to study the ways of the Jedi on the metropolis planet of Coruscant. His teacher is Jedi Master Nib Assek, who learned to speak Shryiiwook in order to train him more effectively. Since Burryaga is a Wookiee, his lightsaber must be big enough for him to wield without looking like he’s holding a child’s toy.

Meanwhile, in the IDW all-ages comic book series The High Republic Adventures, there’s a Padawan named Lula Talisola. She’s quite the eager student, and writer Daniel José Older said, “She’s loyal and compassionate and looks out for her two best friends, Farzala and Qort. Especially when they’re causing mischief.” Lula also happens to be top of her class with a lightsaber, but we don’t know who her Jedi Master is just yet.

Finally, in Claudia Gray’s young adult novel Into the Dark, we have Reath Silas. He’ll be studying under Jora Malli, who is a member of the Jedi Council. This has given Silas far more experience in the dealings of Jedi on Coruscant. But he’s about to find out what the real world is like for a Jedi when he has to head out into the galaxy and actually put in some hard work.

Charles Soule will kick off The High Republic with his novel Light of the Jedi on January 5. There’s also an illustrated middle-grade novel called Test of Courage by Justina Ireland arriving on that same day. Star Wars: The High Republic – Into the Dark, a young adult novel by Claudia Gray, will arrive after that in February. And sometime later, we’ll have IDW Comics doing The High Republic Adventures with Daniel José Older and Marvel’s simply titled series Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott.