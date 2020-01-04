A new year means a whole bunch of new content will be coming to Disney+ in 2020. While Star Wars fans will be waiting until this fall to get new episodes of the hit new series The Mandalorian, they’ll get something else to whet their appetite in the meantime, something they’ve been waiting a long time to see.

The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return for a seventh season on Disney+ in February, and thanks to a promotional video for some of Disney’s most anticipated offerings, we know exactly when new episodes will start hitting the streaming service.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 release date was revealed in a promotional video from Disney that has since been taken down. In the video revealing 30 Disney things to look forward to in 2020 (via Comic Book Resources), a brief glimpse of the new season announced the show’s return on Monday, February 17.

Previously, new episodes of The Mandalorian debuted on Fridays, though the initial series premiere was on Tuesday, November 19. Will Monday be the regular weekly release day for new episodes of The Clone Wars? Or is that just when the initial premiere will take place before the show moves to Fridays? We’re not sure, but fans are ready to tune in whenever the show starts.

The return of The Clone Wars was a surprise announcement during San Diego Comic-Con back in the summer of 2018. Previously, the show concluded after five seasons in 2008, though it was revived on Netflix for a sixth season called The Lost Missions in 2014, though it didn’t exactly offer a satisfying conclusion. Thankfully, the story continues next month, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano are returning for more. Will these 12 episodes be the end of the series? It probably depends on how the new season pans out on Disney+.

If you didn’t see the trailer for the new season from Star Wars Celebration last April, here you go: