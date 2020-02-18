The seventh and final season premiere of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrives this Friday, and Disney+ is kicking things off with a bang by introducing a skilled and deadly new group of Clone Troopers called The Bad Batch. The “defective” experimental squad has some mutations that make them stand out from the rest of the troopers, and Captain Rex is a little leery about their tactics when he meets them in a newly released Clone Wars season 7 clip. Watch it below.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Clip

The Bad Batch makes quite an entrance in their ship, causing a bit of panic on the ground. Then we see them walk out onto the docking platform with some pretty damn metal armor designs, looking like the most badass group of Clone Troopers we’ve seen yet. But can they work together with Captain Rex to get the job done without pissing each other off? We’ll find out when the new season premieres this Friday.

Here are some more images from the season premiere episode, which is appropriately titled, “The Bad Batch”:

You’ll notice that we’re also getting some Ahsoka Tano action, including that motorcycle sequence that was played at Star Wars Celebration last year. Plus, you can see the Clone Troopers unit that has re-painted their armor in honor of their Jedi leader. We can’t wait to see the whole gang back together for this final run of episodes.

It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in “The Bad Batch,” an all-new episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars starts streaming February 21, 2020 on Disney+.