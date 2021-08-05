Devoted fans of the series will probably disagree, but Star Wars: The Bad Batch almost feels like one of the most under-the-radar franchise offerings ever put out by Lucasfilm. From the outside looking in, it’s not surrounded by the same sweeping fervor inspired by, say, The Mandalorian that made that series such an immediate must-watch every week. But whatever the case may be, clearly there’s a The Bad Batch train and it isn’t stopping anytime soon. A second season has officially been confirmed, just in time for the impending Season 1 finale. Check out the announcement tweet below.

The Bad Batch Season 2 Announcement

Star Wars: #TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UsseGvPXgS — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) August 5, 2021

The two-part season 1 finale is set to drop tomorrow on Disney+ with the conclusion airing on the following week, but Lucasfilm is wasting no time in keeping the excitement alive for the adventures to come for the rugged and elite team of Clone Troopers. There’s no firm release date to be announced just yet at such an early juncture, but we’ll be seeing the return of this new (bad) batch of heroes for season 2 sometime in 2022.

The animated series continues to expand on a familiar, well-trod period of turbulence and uncertainty within the Star Wars timeline and fans will be pleased to know that there is plenty more to look forward to. They’re not alone, with the President of Disney+ Michael Paull weighing in on the exciting announcement as well:

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

Executive producer and Star Wars aficionado Dave Filoni also expressed his gratitude, saying that “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

Under the steady guidance of Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Star Wars: The Bad Batch also counts Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau also fills the role of supervising director along with Corbett as head writer of the series.