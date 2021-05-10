Now that Clone Force 99 is out there on new missions in the wake of The Clone Wars, it’s time for them to head into action with a new LEGO set of their own attack shuttle from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series from Disney+. Featuring minifigures of all five of the titular Clone Troopers, the 969-piece LEGO set is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages. Check it out below.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch LEGO Set

Along with the Attack Shuttle that features adjustable wings and spring-loaded projectile shooters, there are minifigures for Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair. Each trooper can be equipped with assorted weapons, including Tech’s buildable backpack, and there’s also a Gonk Droid LEGO figure to join them. In creating the set, Senior Graphic Designer Madison O’Neil wanted to make sure each minifigure had a unique look. He told StarWars.com:

“Each member of the Bad Batch has a distinct personality and a unique set of armor. Also, despite the fact that they are clones, they each have unique facial features whether that be scars, face paint, goggles, tattoos, and even cybernetic implants. We wanted to make sure to capture all of these fun features in the minifigures, and we created a few new elements to help with that as well.”

As a bonus, there are also two speeders included, but we don’t know how those vehicles will come into play in the series just yet. We’ll just have to keep watching the show to find out.

You can order the Star Wars: The Bad Batch LEGO set right now for $99.99, but it won’t ship until August this year.