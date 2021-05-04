May the Fourth be with you, and may the Bad Batch blast their way into your heart. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new Disney+ animated series, makes its debut on this Star Wars Day, and to mark the occasion, a Star Wars: The Bad Batch featurette has been released to introduce the group known formerly as Clone Force 99, to a new audience.

Star Wars The Bad Batch Featurette

Meet the Bad Batch, an “unlikely few” who are about to start on a journey in the post-Clone Wars world. Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo — all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker — were first introduced in Cartoon Network’s The Clone Wars, and finally get their spotlight here as they disobey Order 66 and recruit new members to their team. The featurette is a standard “meet the gang” video, introducing each member and their role — leader, brawler, hacker, etc. — and previewing a catchy line of dialogue from each of them. It’s mostly a video to advertise the debut of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ today with a 70-minute premiere that has already earned positive reviews (including from us, read our review here).

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni (who is also working on the Disney+ flagship show The Mandalorian) will also be executive producing Star Wars: The Bad Batch along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, all of whom have had Star Wars experience on either The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, or The Mandalorian. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) will also act as a producer on the series, with Rau serving as supervising director and Corbett acting as head writer.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is streaming its special 70-minute premiere on Disney+ now. New episodes will be released every Friday starting on May 7. Read our breakdown of all the Star Wars details and history in the first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch here.