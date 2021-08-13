This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Kamino Lost.”

At the end of the last episode, Admiral Rampart opened fire with his Venator class ship on Tipoca City with the Bad Batch trapped down below. With the city sinking, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega have to put aside their differences and find a way out alive. With the help of AZI-3, they’re able to make their way through the sinking city, through to Lama Su’s lab, and back to the Marauder. The Bad Batch gives Crosshair one last chance to abandon the Empire and join them. He refuses, watching them fly away from Kamino, off to their next adventure.

“Kamino Lost” ends with Lama Su being delivered to a brand new Imperial Science Facility, a new prisoner of the Empire.

The Details

This episode offered little in the way of new details or materials, though it added things to the canon. We got a glimpse of a new underwater creature beneath the surface of Kamino and a new planet for the science facility at the end, but that’s about it. The elements of this episode matched previous episodes of the season.

One particularly haunting and poignant moment in the episode came with the horror of Omega’s face as she watched the cloning canisters full of embryos drown in the Kaminoan Sea. It was doubly moving alongside Kevin Kiner’s music, playing on the themes John Williams built for Attack of the Clones.

Another small detail to point out is how cool Wrecker’s yellow vibroblade is. Vibroblades have been in the Star Wars canon for a long time. They were named in the old Star Wars Roleplaying Games, but finally made their way on screen in Attack of the Clones as part of Jango Fett’s armor kit, which is another neat tie to the clones in general. It makes sense that the clones would each take aspects of their genetic host in their demeanor and favored weapons.

Lama Su

The biggest unanswered question offered by this season comes from Lama Su, the chief medical officer on Kamino. The Empire brings her to a mountainous jungle of a science facility and turns her over to the Imperial Science Corps. The uniform of the unnamed officer she’s delivered to matches the uniform Galen Erso wears in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They’re responsible for everything from the construction of the Death Star superlaser and the cloning program that is hinted at in The Mandalorian. Dr. Pershing, the science officer after Grogu’s blood, wears a similar uniform on that show.

The implication of this ending is that this could very well tie into The Mandalorian and the implications of The Mandalorian are that this could all tie into the cloning of Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker.

What’s Next

The Bad Batch end this episode rocketing off into space. Whether they head to Ord Mantell or other parts is unknown and won’t be known until the second season starts. Crosshair, presumably, will be picked up on Kamino by the Empire sooner than later and when they rescue him, it doesn’t seem as though he’ll have the same thirst for tracking down the Bad Batch that he’s had in the past. His next assignment is going to be something to watch out for.

There’s a question mark hanging in the air about season two. Will it just follow the Bad Batch and leave Crosshair and Lama Su behind? Or will it follow all the threads?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been greenlit for a second season, though there’s no indication as to how fast it will come.