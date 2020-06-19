Earlier this week, we saw the first trailer for a new Star Wars space combat video game called Star Wars Squadrons. Players will throw on a flight suit and hop into the cockpits of signature starfighters from both the Rebel Alliance (now the New Republic) and the Galactic Empire. Now some Star Wars Squadrons gameplay footage has arrived online to break down the various game modes, show off the ships you’ll be able to fly and customize, and introduce the characters you’ll be controlling and interacting with.

Star Wars Squadrons Gameplay Footage

Star Wars Squadrons is a first-person space combat game, so you’ll be looking at the ship’s controls inside the cockpit just as if you were a real pilot for the New Republic or the Galactic Empire. Your display will show you the state of your ship, keep track of your weapons, show nearby enemies, and more.

In the single player story mode, you’ll fly alongside a squadron working together to complete increasingly challenging missions. And this is where you’ll meet two squadrons, one for the New Republic and one for the Galactic Empire. As part of these squadrons, you’ll meet new characters and some familiar faces as you set out on your missions, and you’ll be going after some big new ships too. Star Wars.com has details on some of these characters and ships in the official Star Wars databank.

The New Republic puts you in Vanguard Squardon. Operating largely in the Bormea Sector, this squadron deals with pockets of Imperial resistance and defending key New Republic planets like Chandrila and Brentaal IV. They’re known for rapid response attacks, high-risk rescue missions, and ambushing Imperial capital ships, which is why their motto is “Fearless to the Finish.” In Star Wars Squadrons, they’re about to get a special covert assignment from their commander, Lindon Javes.

Lindon Javes is an experienced pilot and flight instructor. He’s been part of the Rebellion for awhile, rising up the ranks after the destruction of Alderaan by hunting Imperial capital ships. Javes is said to have a knack for command and coordinating successful missions behind Imperial lines.

Meanwhile, on the Imperial side, we have Titan Squadron, who has a reputation that matches their unofficial motto, “Unrelenting Might.” Titan Squadron is known for leading heavy strikes against enemy stations and planets, as well as scattering hostile armadas ahead of Imperial capital ships. The Empire might have taken a hit since the second Death Star was destroyed, but that’s only made Titan Squadron more vigilant in their efforts to crush the New Republic and the Rebel Alliance.

Leading Titan Squadron is Terisa Kerrill, an orphan from the streets of Coruscant who found purpose and honor by rising in the ranks of the Empire. Kerrill started off as just a TIE Fighter pilot, but has since become a commanding officer. She sees her service to the Empire as giving her a better life than she otherwise would have had, blaming the Republic for keeping her down due to their decadence and corruption.

All of these squadrons will be after some big ships as they carry out their various missions in space. There’s The Temperance , which is Vanguard Squadron’s flagship. Alongside the Accordance, The Temperance defended the Hosnian system during the Battle of Endor after an Imperial armada tried to pull off a surprise attack on the Core Worlds. The Accordance was destroyed, but The Temperance lived to fight another day.

Then we have The Overseer, a Star Destroyer from Kuat Drive Yards that serves as the flagship of Titan Squadron. The Overseer earned distinction by managing to destroy several enemy Nebulon-B frigates at Pothor and the Battle of Jeyell despite being heavily outnumbered. The ship recently took some heavy damage from a New Republic strike against the Imperial dockyard at Var-Shaa, but it’s been refitted and fully overhauled, making it more resilient than ever.

Finally, we have the Starhawk, a ship built from salvaged Imperial Star Destroyers that is a prototype being utilized by the New Republic. Using the Imperial’s heavy durasteel armor, deflector shields, multiple turbolaser batteries, and a tractor beam array with ten times the power of a Star Destroyer’s beam, this ship finally puts the New Republic on an even playing field with their Imperial ships. The Republic has already ordered three more of these ships to be built.

As for the gameplay, this game looks like a lot of fun. On top of the story mode, there are various multiplayer modes online once players get acquainted with the game, and that’s where they can customize their ships and pilots with various upgrades to the ship’s hardware and aesthetics. Those will come in handy when facing online players out in space.

Unlike previous space combat games, Star Wars Squadrons equips ships with distinct abilities that give players specific roles in the battle. X-wings and TIE Fighters are the most flexible and versatile, working well in any situation. A-wings and TIE Interceptors are the faster ships with more maneuverability, best used for hunting down opponents. The U-wings and TIE Reapers are support ships that help protect other fighters, keep them stocked with supplies, and disrupt enemy ships. And finally, Y-wings and TIE Bombers are the ones making key strikes against the capital ships. Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any B-wing action, but maybe it can be unlocked at some point or introduced as downloadable content down the road.

You can see all the ships in action in the various game modes in the video above. This is a great glimpse at Star Wars Squadrons, and hopefully it’s a game that will keep evolving after release, just as Star Wars Battlefront II did, turning it from an okay game into a much better multiplayer experience as time went on. Plus, it will be all the more thrilling if you have the ability to play through PlayStation VR.

Star Wars Squadrons arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2, 2020.