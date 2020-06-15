Even though Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been satisfying extensions of the Star Wars saga, there has been a distinct lack of modern video games that let players hop in the cockpit of their favorite starfighters. But that’s about to change with a new video game called Star Wars: Squadrons, and the first trailer has arrived for the game that sounds a lot like a space combat version of Call of Duty. Watch it below.

Star Wars: Squadrons Video Game Trailer

This is the first space combat game set in the Star Wars universe that has been released in a long time. Star Wars: Squadrons, coming this fall to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, will predominantly be a multiplayer game that allows players to control pilots in the New Republic or Imperial fleets, flying X-wings, TIE Fighters, A-wings, TIE Bombers, and more, each with their own special features. Each squadron will engage in 5 vs 5 first-person space battles in familiar Star Wars locations, as well as some new ones, such as the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

As players battle, they’ll rank up to earn components that will allow them to modify and enhance their starfighters. This includes advances weaponry, armored hulls, better engines, and stronger shields, all of which will help in battle. There will also be cosmetic modifications that can be earned to customize the ship’s cockpit and exteriors, as well as a pilot’s flight suit and helmets.

Like some recently multiplayer games, crossplay will be supported across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Even VR will be included for Star Wars: Squadrons, giving players the ultimate first-person experience of flying their favorite starfighters.

On top of the primary multiplayer gameplay, there will also be a single-player story mode that takes place after the Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Death Star II in the Battle of Endor. Players will control two customizable pilots, one in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron and the other in the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron, providing players the perspective of each side in the ongoing battle.

There are plenty of Star Wars treats waiting for fans, and the trailer even hints at some of them. You might have spotted Star Wars Rebels character Hera Syndulla in the New Republic command center, a U-wing from Rogue One in some of the shots, and Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles even makes an appearance. Surely plenty more familiar ships and faces will be popping up in this game, and we can’t wait to play it.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available for pre-order for $39.99, a price point which shows us how much emphasis is being played on multiplayer. The game will be released on October 2, 2020, and you can get a better look at the game when EA Play streams a live look at the title on June 18 at 4:00 P.M. PT.