Last year, Australia-based artist Florey released a series of Star Wars posters through Bottleneck Gallery which focused on Luke Skywalker from the original trilogy. Now he’s back with a new batch of Star Wars sequel trilogy posters, and this time, the attention is squarely on Daisy Ridley‘s Rey. You might even say that they “have her back.” Check out the new posters (and their variants) below, get details about when they go on sale, and see a comparison between Florey’s previous Star Wars poster series and this one.

Florey Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Posters

New Friends by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$40 each / $115 per set

Training by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$40 each / $115 per set

Generations by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$40 each / $115 per set

Here are the variants, which have a more sepia-toned coloration to them (which, to my eye anyway, seems to sap the posters of one of their most essential elements):

New Friends – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45 each / $130 per set

Training – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45 each / $130 per set

Generations – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45 each / $130 per set

There’s no need to re-litigate the quality of the Star Wars sequels for the millionth time, but I’d like to think that most fans agree that J.J. Abrams and his casting directors did a great job finding Daisy Ridley, and that her portrayal of Rey was a huge part of the reason why the sequel trilogy worked as well as it did (before it began to crumble, at least). Part of me wonders if there is a single Star Wars fan alive who thought that every entry in the sequel trilogy was a home run – and hey, if you’re that person, it seems like adding this triptych to your wall would be a good idea.

Finally, as promised, here is a comparison between Florey’s previous set of Luke Skywalker-themed original trilogy posters and his new pieces focusing on Rey:

Pretty cool, huh? The Rey posters go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. ET at BottleneckGallery.com.