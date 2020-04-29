Cool Stuff: Florey’s Amazing Set of ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Prints Center on Luke Skywalker
Posted on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
There are so many Star Wars prints out in the world, and just when you think that you’ve got all the art you need inspired by a galaxy far, far away, another artist comes along and pulls you back in again. This time, that artist is Florey, and today Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives are releasing two sets of Star Wars trilogy prints inspired by A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, each one focusing on a significant moment centered on Luke Skywalker. They look amazing.
Florey Star Wars Trilogy Prints
Star Wars: A New Hope by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115
Here’s how they look side-by-side, creating incredible symmetry so you don’t feel quite right getting just one:
What I like most about these prints is that Florey opted to use the original title treatments for each movie, something that isn’t done very often when it comes to Star Wars trilogy prints. You’ll also notice that he used all three of the original taglines too, which is a nice touch. If I didn’t already have the amazing Star Wars trilogy prints set from John Guydo, I would have been enticed to buy these.
If you’re a variant collector, there’s a whole set of those too, but with more of a muted, sepia color scheme:
Star Wars: A New Hope – Variant by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 125
$45 / Set: $130
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Variant by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 125
$45 / Set: $130
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Variant by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 125
$45 / Set: $130
All of the Star Wars trilogy prints above go on sale at 12:00 P.M. ET over at the Bottleneck Gallery website.