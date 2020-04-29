There are so many Star Wars prints out in the world, and just when you think that you’ve got all the art you need inspired by a galaxy far, far away, another artist comes along and pulls you back in again. This time, that artist is Florey, and today Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives are releasing two sets of Star Wars trilogy prints inspired by A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, each one focusing on a significant moment centered on Luke Skywalker. They look amazing.

Florey Star Wars Trilogy Prints

Star Wars: A New Hope by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115

Here’s how they look side-by-side, creating incredible symmetry so you don’t feel quite right getting just one:

What I like most about these prints is that Florey opted to use the original title treatments for each movie, something that isn’t done very often when it comes to Star Wars trilogy prints. You’ll also notice that he used all three of the original taglines too, which is a nice touch. If I didn’t already have the amazing Star Wars trilogy prints set from John Guydo, I would have been enticed to buy these.

If you’re a variant collector, there’s a whole set of those too, but with more of a muted, sepia color scheme:

Star Wars: A New Hope – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$45 / Set: $130

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$45 / Set: $130

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Variant by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$45 / Set: $130

All of the Star Wars trilogy prints above go on sale at 12:00 P.M. ET over at the Bottleneck Gallery website.