The internet is overflowing with Star Wars artwork, but when Bottleneck Gallery, one of the best pop culture art purveyors out there, puts its name on a series of new Star Wars original trilogy art prints, we pay attention. Artist John Guydo has created three new triptychs paying homage to the first three theatrically-released movies of the Skywalker saga. Take a closer look and find out how to own your own below.



Bottleneck Gallery has unveiled a new series of Star Wars prints that are available right now for Bottlebux members: customers who have signed up for the gallery’s free rewards program. But if you’re not interested in signing up for a free account, the timed edition of Guydo’s triptych will be available to the general public starting Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12pm ET/9am PT. Here’s a look at the timed edition prints, which you can purchase individually or as a three-piece set.

Original Star Wars Saga Triptych – Timed Edition by John Guydo

Screen prints

18 x 36 inches (each)

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determine by the number of prints sold

through Sunday, May 5th @ 11:59PM ET

$45 each / $125 set

Estimated to ship in 8 – 10 weeks

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm & Acme Archives

I prefer the variant edition (below), which changes the coloring and gives each movie a tone that better represents the primary setting of each film: a hot desert orange for Tatooine, a cool blue for Hoth, and green for the forest moon of Endor.

Original Star Wars Saga Triptych – Variant Edition by John Guydo

Screen prints

18 x 36 inches (each)

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$55 each / $155 set

Estimated to ship in 8 – 10 weeks

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm & Acme Archives

And finally, here is a special foil edition, which was made available specifically for Bottlebux members. It sold out almost immediately, but no one will stop us from gawking at it anyway.

Original Star Wars Saga Triptych – Foil Edition (Bottlebux Exclusive) by John Guydo

Screen prints on foil paper

18 x 36 inches (each)

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$185 set

Estimated to ship in 8 – 10 weeks

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm & Acme Archives

Off the top of my head, these may be the only major Star Wars prints that lean so heavily on the imagery of Luke Skywalker losing his family in A New Hope. Typically, Star Wars art is more about the saga’s whiz-bang sci-fi action than focusing on its moments of emotional devastation, so props to Guydo for making that the literal centerpiece of his A New Hope print. I also love the way the bottom of each of these frames appears to almost be torn off, but actually provide another opportunity to include characters and locations from the trilogy. Very cool.