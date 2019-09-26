At this year’s D23 Expo, we saw a slickly-produced piece of footage that showed off Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the new ride coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s been referred to as “the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park,” and now we can get a better sense of the scale of that immersion in a Good Morning America video which shows off the huge Rise of the Resistance hangar, where riders will encounter fifty Stormtroopers.



Rise of the Resistance Hangar Footage

Here’s the official description of the ride from Disney Parks:

When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.

This will be the second major new Star Wars ride at Disney, following in the space trail of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

About a month ago, some of the rumors about this attraction were confirmed when some outlets got an early, close-up look at the new ride. After encountering BB-8 in the “secret” Resistance base just outside of the Batuu spaceport, guests will see a hologram of Rey (Daisy Ridley) inviting them to join the Resistance and meet General Leia Organa. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) chimes in with his own message saying that he’ll join the riders off-world, and guests walk past his black X-Wing before entering a Resistance transport ship, which then dumps you out into this open hangar space. You can read more about what happens on the ride here.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Walt Disney World on December 5, 2019, several days before the release of J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Then the ride opens its hangar doors at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.