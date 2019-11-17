“The Relic Raiders” is the first Star Wars Resistance episode to directly engage in the Force. For the majority of Resistance, the Force itself has been virtually non-existent as an explicit presence, despite exploration of its vacated worship sites and references to practitioners like the Knight of Ren and Jedi. The closest the Force came to an appearance was on par with a guest star in the breezy slice-of-life episode, “Bibo,” where the siblings Kel (Antony Del Rio) and Eila (Nikki SooHoo), orphaned by Kylo Ren, exhibit symptoms of being Force-sensitive by expressing vague dreams that come true. And the two kids’ suggested Force-sensitivity is more of a developing matter here.

It takes a crummy set-up to get to the juicy parts in “Relic Raiders.” Kaz (Christopher Sean), Torra Doza (Myrna Velasco), and Freya (Mary Elizabeth McGlynn) are heading to a trading outpost for a supply run. Thirsting for open air, Eila and Kel persuade Kaz to let them tag along in his shuttle. Assuming it would be a low-stakes supply run, he allows them. But things go horribly wrong when the children wander into a mysterious temple and dash toward a cry of help from a stranger. But Kaz, ever so clunky, keeps stepping on traps, and he eventually gets stuck in a trap-pit with a cranky explorer.

This episode improves a shortcoming I had with “The Core Problem” where Kaz and Poe Dameron visit a wondrous temple, but for an intricately designed set piece, there was little to no breathing space or atmosphere to drink in the mystique that would become plot-relevant. Here, “Relic Raiders” imbues gravitas to the scenery to daunting—and humorous—means. Kaz also holds to this Han Solo attitude, “Never believed in that stuff [the Force].” Boy, is he wrong.

Mika Grey

This is a killer introduction to the show’s newest addition to the slate of Star Wars women: old and agile Mika Grey (Tudi Roche). When we finally meet Mika in the flesh, she seems to be some star of some yet-to-exist (or just should exist) spin-off show. A mouthful of snarky zingers, the concentrated, yet aloof Mika Grey is after an explosive relic so it won’t fall into the First Order’s hands. Contending with a fool like Kaz does not please her whatsoever, particularly when Kaz provokes a centripetal trap about to grind them.

On another note regarding the importance of representation and diversity, it’s fascinating to have a brown indigenous-coded character assume the role of an Indiana Jones-esque artifact-finder, to protect relics from fascist-coded stormtroopers.

More on the Force

Mika explains that Jedi build their temples on Sith Temple grounds. Wait, why would the Jedi build their temple on top of an area imbued with the Dark Side of the force? She elaborates that it is an act of purification against a Dark Side zone. Certain Star Wars fans can recognize this revelation as a deleted plot point for The Clone Wars series before its cancellation (whether the upcoming final season could return to that plot point is unknown). With Mika’s incoming integration into Colossus life, this may indicate that Force matter may weave its way into future episodes of Resistance to the point where it’s no longer a backdrop, especially concerning Eila and Kel.

Final Thoughts

Directed by Brad Rau, this episode deposits some world-building knowledge that will come into play in Resistance while highlighting some of the funniest physical comedy, regarding Kaz’s animation. Other than said physical comedy, Kaz is the least useful here with his lax standards and discretions around the Ace. By the end, he is more than happy to defer to experts like Mika who knows better than him, and his skepticism in Force knowledge evolves into openness. When he overhears a conversation between Mika and Eila that “The Force doesn’t belong to anybody,” he seems to absorb it contemplatively.

I also have to wonder when are professional consequences coming for Kaz. While he does reckon with it at the end—“I deserve that”—he gets off scot-free for unprofessional decisions as an Ace.

There’s a minor but meaningful emotional release when the children invite Mika to the Colossus. When they say it’s a “wonderful place,” despite spending time with the Colossus’s unscrupulous characters, you believe those kids wholeheartedly that, yeah, the Colossus is a great place. And Mika will be a welcome addition.

